Ali Wentworth puts on very sporty display in unexpected throwback She's a woman of many talents

Ali Wentworth took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo which we think her husband George Stephanopolous would approve of.

The witty actress and author surprised her legions of loyal followers with a throwback in which she was doing something quite unexpected.

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos both faced the same health battle

In the photo, Ali had ditched Hollywood glamor in favor of jodhpurs and a hot pink polo-shirt and she topped off her outfit with a riding hat and boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wentworth looks stunning as she stands in for Kelly Ripa on Live!

Ali looked fit and toned in the figure-flattering outfit and captioned the image: "#TBT to when I played polo with @nachofigueras."

The star was referring to when she was Oprah Winfrey's reporter on her show in Chicago in 2009 and she received a private polo lesson from the Argentine sports star.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares stunning selfie amid 'brutal' family change

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

Her fans loved the photo and commented: "Every day I learn a little bit more," and, "I love this, and I love you."

Ali was gearing up for a game of polo in the throwback

Ali has a fabulous sense of humor which is one of the many reasons her podcast, Go Ask Ali, is such a success.

She recently revealed that it's making a comeback for its second season on 7 October and she's been busy recording it.

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth delight fans with cutest selfie

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news which delights fans

In each episode, Ali speaks with experts, friends, celebrities and fellow moms about raising children – particularly teenagers, and growing and maintaining relationships.

Ali recently shared another throwback with George

In the first series, the mom-of-two spoke to the likes of Brooke Shields and GMA's Jennifer Ashton, and now she's ready to set sail on season two.

Ali's back to work news comes at a time when there have been some big changes for the family.

Their oldest daughter, Elliott, left home to attend college at the end of the summer and Ali has admitted it was a "brutal" moment to endure.

She documented the emotional day when they bid her farewell and she was inundated with support from fans and famous friends who had gone through the same heartwrenching moment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.