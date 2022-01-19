Reba McEntire looks absolutely sensational in fringed black catsuit

Reba McEntire has been leaving fans absolutely spellbound with her return to the stage with her latest series of concerts.

The country superstar took to Instagram to show off one of her incredible looks for the set while also giving a special shout-out.

In the picture, Reba posed alongside fellow country singer Caylee Hammack, who has been serving as the opening act on her tour.

The two redheads dazzled in their own variations on catsuits, with Reba wearing a black version with a sequined jacket and a fringed waist that highlighted her physique.

Caylee, on the other hand, wore a sequined half-and-half catsuit, with one in red and the other in pink, creating a show-stopping effect on stage.

The 66-year-old captioned the shot: "Big thanks to @cayleehammack for being the opening act on our first weekend of the new tour!!! #Redhead #RebaInConcert."

Caylee responded to the shout-out with a comment saying: "Thank you for having me, it was an honor and a blast," and fans were quite enthralled by the photo.

Reba posed alongside her opening act Caylee Hammack in a black catsuit

One wrote: "Absolutely stunning ladies," with another saying: "#Redheads do it best," and a third adding: "Great photo! You're so gorgeous Reba!" Many simply added flame and heart emojis.

Reba In Concert officially kicked off this past weekend, with the singer taking to the spotlight once again to show off a barrage of new looks and performances.

Reba gave fans a taste of her new fashions for the shows with another photograph, this time featuring the much fierier style that fans had grown accustomed to.

The How Was I to Know performer showed off her touring-honed physique in another catsuit, this time a red sequined number featuring more dazzling fringe.

The country star showed off her fiery side in a red sequined catsuit

The outfit paired well with her flaming locks as she excitedly commanded the audience, writing: "Thanks for being such a great crowd for our last show this weekend Duluth, GA! Toledo, Green Bay and Sioux Falls we’ll see you soon!!! #RebaInConcert"

