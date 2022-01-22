Holly Willoughby stuns in white dress in never-before-seen photo with birthday girl Emma Bunton She took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honour of the Spice Girls star's special day

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans on Saturday when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself and close friend Emma Bunton.

The This Morning host could be seen looking incredible in a plunging white dress and a gorgeous red lip as she and Emma beamed at the camera in the throwback photo to the 2018 Brit Awards. The sweet post was shared in honour of the Spice Girls star's birthday with Holly writing in the caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful Emma chops… love you @emmaleebunton."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice during live This Morning moment

Emma was clearly loving the blast from the past and wrote in the comment section below: "Love you too gorgeous! X"

Holly's followers were quick to share their well-wishes with Emma too, but couldn't help but comment on how fabulous the pair looked. One wrote: "WOW!!! One of the most gorgeous photos ever! Two absolute stunners together! Happy Birthday Emma!".

Another said: "Happy birthday Emma & to you Holly as yours is coming up soon," while a third added: "Happy Birthday, Beautiful Emma! You and Holly are gorgeous, inside and out!"

Holly and Emma have been close friends for years, and the two often feature on each other's social media feeds. Just before Christmas, the two enjoyed a girls day out full of champagne and festive food with a number of their other pals, including All Saint's Nicole Appleton.

Meanwhile, Holly recently returned to the Dancing on Ice rink alongside co-host Phillip Schofield for a new series of the skating competition.

To kick off the series, she wowed in the most incredible ice-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Suzanne Neville. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, and she wore subtle yet smokey eye makeup while keeping her jewellery simple with a small pair of earrings, letting the dress make an impact on its own.

