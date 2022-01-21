Victoria Beckham had something to celebrate on Friday as her former bandmate, Emma Bunton, marked her 46th birthday.

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside

'Posh Spice' took to social media to share a photo montage of the pair together, and she stunned in a series of gorgeous outfits as fans were treated to a trip down memory lane. One of her most striking looks came with the first photo where the pair had donned mini dresses, and Victoria looked flawless in a lacy number that featured a floral design, while Emma looked just as beautiful in a blue frock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Go inside seven jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Another snap saw the two friends walking hand-in-hand as Victoria rocked an all-denim look, while Emma styled out leather jacket and jeans.

SEE: David Beckham shares candid new photo kissing daughter Harper - and wife Victoria reacts

MORE: David Beckham just left wife Victoria the cheekiest note on her lunchbox

And the star had the perfect song for the montage, as she chose one of the band's best-known hits, Say You'll Be There.

Victoria had a heartfelt message for her close friend, as she wrote: "Happy Birthday @emmaleebunton! So many amazing memories together. We love you so much! Kisses xxx."

Emma was one of the first to respond, as she replied: "The best!!! Love you all so much. X"

Victoria shared this beautiful montage

Fans also loved the video, as one enthused: "HBD Baby Spiceeee!" and a second added: "So cute!!! Happy birthday Baby Spice!!!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham poses in iconic LBD and fans go wild

MORE: Victoria Beckham swoons over husband David's shirtless gym photo

Many of fans were left speechless and posted strings of heart emojis.

Victoria and Emma are very close friends

Victoria has been a fan of throwbacks recently, wowing her followers on Wednesday when she shared a photo of when she rocked a short, pixie crop style.

In the snap, VB was with designer Marc Jacobs, and sitting on late fashion icon Andre Leon Talley's lap at a fashion show, wearing a sleek Roland Mouret dress.

WOW: Harper Beckham rocks the unique print Victoria has never worn

MORE: David Beckham takes revenge on wife Victoria with cheeky bum photo

The picture was a sweet tribute to Andre, who tragically passed away on 18 January. An Instagram picture was uploaded in his memory on his account and the message read: "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York.

"Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.