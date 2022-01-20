Holly Willoughby is always picture-perfect, and she proved that on Thursday when she shared a stunning selfie that highlighted her beauty.

The This Morning presenter shone in her photo as she sweetly posed, resting her head on her hand and styling out the most gorgeous zip-up fleece. The black woollen item looked outstanding on the star and featured a beautiful white starry pattern all across it. Her fleece was paired with a similar black top on underneath and a striking necklace that featured a star and moon design.

Holly took inspiration from one of her idols for her caption, as she penned: "As Bette Davis said … 'Oh, don't let's ask for the moon. We've already got the stars' … Tempting though…"

Fans were quick to take to the comments to gush about her look, as one enthused: "Love your jumper," and another added: "Absolutely beautiful," which was echoed by many other of her followers.

And several others expressed their disappointment that she wasn't currently presenting on This Morning.

Fans loved Holly's gorgeous photo

"Love to see you Holly, missing you with Phil on This Morning," said one, and another posted: "We miss you on This Morning."

The mum-of-three stunned her fans earlier this week when she shared a photo on her Wylde Moon account where she pulled off a jaw-dropping yoga pose.

The black-and-white snapshot showed Holly hanging upside while practising yoga, with her hair resting on the floor and her hands in a prayer position.

The caption read: "Our founder @hollywilloughby looking extremely zen in the Inverted Butterfly yoga position. This position is said to boost circulation, promote healing and help detoxify tissue. And as an added bonus, it effortlessly (some may say) decompresses the spine!

The star always looks so glamorous

"This month's WYLDE Moonboard is all about wellness and carving out little moments for yourself, so for more self-love inspiration, head over to the link in our bio."

Fans were quick to comment on the striking image. "That looks serene and beautiful," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Wow, looks relaxing. I need to try this position x."

"Love aerial yoga so good," a third wrote, and a fourth shared: "Best position there is xx."

