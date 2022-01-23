Holly Willoughby glows in stunning Dancing on Ice dress The This Morning star looked gorgeous

Holly Willoughby delighted Dancing on Ice viewers on Sunday serving up another gorgeous look.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice

The ITV presenter looked like a princess in a beautiful purple gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most mesmermising Dancing on Ice looks

The dress featured a high neck and long sleeves with delicate embellishment that sparkled under the studio lights. Holly's accessories were just as chic with open-toe shoes and small earrings.

Her hair and makeup looked immaculate as always, with purple eyeshadow to match her dress and her blonde locks styled in loose waves.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly star Oti Mabuse joining Dancing on Ice judging panel

RELATED: Dancing on Ice thrown into chaos as contestant forced to miss training

Sharing her look on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Tonight on @dancingonice five new celebrities take to the ice… see you on @itv at 6:30… back with my @schofe… #hwstyle. Dress by @sol_angelann jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @stuartweitzman."

Holly looked stunning in purple

Fans were wowed by the elegant look and took to the comments section to compliment the star. One person wrote: "Looking stunning as always," while another added: "Beautiful as ever." A third person commented: "Wow, beautiful dress".

Holly always wins with her Dancing on Ice outfits, styled by her regular This Morning fashion guru, Danielle Whiteman.

The mother-of-three's hairstyles are courtesy of Ciler Peksah while Patsy O'Neill is responsible for her beautiful glow.

Holly looked amazing as Dancing on Ice returned to our screens

Last weekend, the presenter wowed in the most incredible ice-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Suzanne Neville to kick off the 2022 edition of the competition, and she looked absolutely stunning. She kept things simple with a small pair of earrings, letting the dress make an impact on its own.

The 2022 series of Dancing on Ice sees the likes of S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays legend Bez donning their skates and taking to the ice.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.