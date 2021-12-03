Michelle Keegan's zebra print outfit is out of this world

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is known for her impeccable style, and the star showcased another amazing outfit on Thursday when she posted a picture to her social media posing in a zebra print co-ord.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan matches outfits with her 'bestie' – and it's too cute to miss

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, the actress wrote: "Who's buying Christmas party wear but made no plans yet!?" Michelle looked incredible in the bold outfit, which consisted of black and white zebra print trousers and a matching sleeveless blouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's seven beauty secrets

The 34-year-old wore her brunette hair in a slicked-back style and sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with brown shimmery eyeshadow, lots of contour and a glossy nude lip. She kept her accessories minimal, making sure not to take away from her striking ensemble.

MORE: Michelle Keegan looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress of dreams

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one gushing: "You are unbelievably stunning," while another added: "Definitely buying your Christmas party wear".

We are in love with Michelle Keegan's latest outfit

Michelle's outfit is from her very own clothing range with Very, and her fun co-ord is still available to purchase online, but be quick as it is selling out!

Zebra Print Blouse, £25, Very

Zebra Print Trouser, £30, Very

Mark Wright's wife delighted fans once again last week when she debuted a new hairstyle. On Sunday evening, Michelle shared a snapshot to her Instagram stories wearing a pair of stonewash skinny jeans, a cropped black blazer and her hair in a sleek top knot. The actress usually wears her hair in loose and long curls, so this look was quite the change.

Later, the star also shared a picture of herself to her main grid, enjoying sushi in a lovely black top and waved Rapunzel-style locks. We're obsessed!

Lots of young girls love to copy Michelle's hair and makeup, but she also looks up to other celebrities for inspiration. The actress previously told HELLO!: "I love Jessica Alba... I feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin."

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan shows off incredible legs in skin-tight leather trousers

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.