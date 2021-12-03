﻿
michelle-keegan

Michelle Keegan's zebra print outfit is out of this world

How cool does Michelle Keegan look?

Michelle Keegan is known for her impeccable style, and the star showcased another amazing outfit on Thursday when she posted a picture to her social media posing in a zebra print co-ord.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, the actress wrote: "Who's buying Christmas party wear but made no plans yet!?" Michelle looked incredible in the bold outfit, which consisted of black and white zebra print trousers and a matching sleeveless blouse.

The 34-year-old wore her brunette hair in a slicked-back style and sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with brown shimmery eyeshadow, lots of contour and a glossy nude lip. She kept her accessories minimal, making sure not to take away from her striking ensemble.

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one gushing: "You are unbelievably stunning," while another added: "Definitely buying your Christmas party wear".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are in love with Michelle Keegan's latest outfit

Michelle's outfit is from her very own clothing range with Very, and her fun co-ord is still available to purchase online, but be quick as it is selling out!

zebra-blouse

Zebra Print Blouse, £25, Very

SHOP NOW

zebra-trousers

Zebra Print Trouser, £30, Very

SHOP NOW

Mark Wright's wife delighted fans once again last week when she debuted a new hairstyle. On Sunday evening, Michelle shared a snapshot to her Instagram stories wearing a pair of stonewash skinny jeans, a cropped black blazer and her hair in a sleek top knot. The actress usually wears her hair in loose and long curls, so this look was quite the change.

Later, the star also shared a picture of herself to her main grid, enjoying sushi in a lovely black top and waved Rapunzel-style locks. We're obsessed!

Lots of young girls love to copy Michelle's hair and makeup, but she also looks up to other celebrities for inspiration. The actress previously told HELLO!: "I love Jessica Alba... I feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin."

﻿
