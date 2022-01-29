Serena Williams wows in bold workout gear - but her daughter steals the show The tennis ace has never looked more confident

Serena Williams was dressed to impress for her latest photo alongside her adorable daughter, Olympia.

The tennis champion rocked lycra for a snapshot on the court with the four-year-old which she shared on Instagram.

Serena wore a bold, all-in-one workout outfit that hit her ankle on one leg and stopped at her thigh on the other.

WATCH: Serena duels with her daughter Olympia

The mom-of-one sat back to back with her offspring who was wearing a children's version of her look.

"Next?" she simply captioned her post and she immediately earned praise from her followers.

"This is legitimately one of the most beautiful photos I've ever seen," wrote one, while another added: "Your new doubles partner is on fire," and a third said, "Olympia is just the cutest."

Serena twinned with her daughter

While Serena's outfit was head-turning, it appeared her daughter stole the show as fans couldn't stop talking about her.

It's not the first time either. She recently proved she's got her mother's tennis talent when she showcased her unbelievable backhand.

The clip was shared on Olympia's Instagram feed with the caption: "Practice makes progress."

Serena looks great on and off the court

Serena's sister Venus couldn't wait to comment and wrote: "It's Oracene all over again," making reference to their mom, who was also their coach when they were younger.

It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Serena introduced her daughter to the sport.

"She's a perfectionist on the court. I'm not quite sure where she got that from, but yeah, she loves it," Serena told Stephen Colbert. "I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely so I'm like, well, tennis it is."

