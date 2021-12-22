Serena Williams stuns in cozy black mini dress but fans obsess over her boots The whole outfit is a win

Serena Williams sure does have an impeccable sense of style, and displayed it to aplomb in a new social media post.

The tennis star appeared to model one of her own designs on her S by Serena Instagram page, wearing a mini dress that looks as chic as it does comfy.

She posed up a storm in the black hoodie dress from her eponymous collection, featuring strap ties at the neck and one at the waist to cinch her in.

The outfit highlighted her phenomenal shape, and even showed off her long legs with the addition of Stuart Weitzman boots.

The black pair of knee-high leather boots featured white trimming along the edges that made them pop, and fans were quickly in love.

Many in the comments couldn't stop obsessing over her footwear, as one wrote: "The boots...where can I get those boots."

Another said: "Perfect picture looks like this...The Boots [flame emojis]," with a third also adding: "Those boots are everything."

Serena posed in a hoodie mini dress and knee-high leather boots

Several raved over Serena's entire look, as another fan commented: "VERY VERY BEAUTIFUL," and one even added: "When someone mentions perfect, this is what I picture."

The sports icon knows how to rock an all-black look like a true superstar, and did so again recently while looking the picture of luxury.

Serena looked typically glam in her Instagram snap, rocking a leg-lengthening black leather mini skirt with sheer tights and matching leather ankle boots as she posed inside a luxury private plane.

She added a black silk shirt adorned with multi-colored sparkling embellishment in a nod to the festive season and wore her blonde locks in curls.

The sports star looked gorgeous in her chic travel ensemble

Captioning the post, she wrote: "These past few days have been hectic. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back. Thanks @wheelsup, until next time." And fans were, once again, obsessed.

