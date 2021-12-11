Serena Williams models her favorite basics from her clothing line and fans love it We'll have what she's having

Serena Williams dazzled her fans with a glimpse at the new collection for her clothing brand, S for Serena, and fans went wild for it.

The star athlete looked every inch the model as she posed up a storm in a series of looks.

Serena modeled everything from skinny jeans and heels to cozy dresses with combat boots and she nailed it every time.

The mom-of-one posted a video on Instagram and she was quickly bombarded with compliments.

"These look amazing on you," said one, while a second added: "Oh, those legs."

Serena flaunted her athletic frame and toned legs in a number of dresses but it was the white mini dress and heels which caught many of her social media follower's eye.

Serena showed off some of her favorite pieces

Serena has become just as well-known for her red carpet style as she has for her casual looks, and she showcased a stylish blend of the two for a night on the town recently.

She wore a complete black ensemble consisting of a zip-up black crop top and a jacket that showed off her figure.

The sportswoman teamed the items with a pair of fabulous leather pants that really flattered her shape and fit with her sparkly silver stilettos.

Serena has been making quite the style statement recently

Serena has been making the promotional rounds upon the release of the film King Richard, based on the lives of her and sister Venus from the point of view of their father.

The Will Smith movie has already won rave reviews, and Serena and Venus have attended many film festivals and events to buoy it further and her fans can never wait to find out what she'll be wearing.

Serena launched her fashion line in 2018 which was a dream for her. While still maintaining her tennis career, she attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to study fashion design - and it looks like it paid off.

