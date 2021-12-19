Serena Williams poses up a storm in flirty mini dress Weekend wonder

Serena Williams knows how best to display her precise style sensibilities, and showed it off once again with her latest social media post.

The tennis star posted a short clip of herself from behind the scenes of a photoshoot, as she pulled off a sultry pose.

In the video, Serena got on her knees and posed for the camera with her hand behind her hair wearing a grey mini dress.

WATCH: Serena Williams flaunts derriere in jaw-dropping underwater video

The design featured a plunging neckline and knit detailing and hugged her curves as she eventually turned towards the viewer and delivered a cheeky wink.

She simply captioned the clip: "Good morning," and fans certainly found their mornings off to a great start, leaving heart and flame emojis galore.

One commented: "Look at King Richards daughter that 'shook up the world'," with another saying: "Beautiful Serena," and a third adding: "Good morning Gorgeous Queen."

The sports icon left a similar impression on fans last week when she took to her social feed to share how she was spending her weekend.

Serena winked at the camera while posing in a grey mini dress

Serena posted a picture of herself from a brunch outing last Sunday while surrounded by make-up supplies behind her.

She wore denim bottoms and a bright pink top that she tied to give a crop-top silhouette, baring a bit of midriff and complimenting her whole look.

The Grand Slam champion held a drink in one hand and delivered a coy pose, with a finger on her lip as she smiled, while also donning some blinding pieces from her eponymous jewelry collection.

"Sunday brunch, behind the scenes," she captioned the photo, and fans were immediately falling head over heels for the adorable snapshot.

She looked pretty in pink for a Sunday brunch

Many simply dropped scores of heart emojis, while one wrote: "Queen tingz," and another said: "Sunday funday woooooo."

A third commented: "We love to see it," with one suggesting: "'Who me?' Should be the caption. Or #unbothered," with several simply calling her "Beautiful."

