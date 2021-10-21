Amanda Holden wows in bold bikini as she jets off for family holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has wowed her fans with a gorgeous swimwear snap as she revealed she'd escaped for a family holiday during the half-term break.

The star shared the beautiful photo from a beach location as she strolled along the sand in her orange Melissa Odabash bikini, with her hair slicked back in a topknot. "#sunshine... #familytime bikini available in orange," she captioned the photo.

Heart Radio presenter Amanda added a pretty gold bangle to her look, as well as a long black Adele-style manicure - and a pair of her signature cat-eye sunglasses for good measure. And as usual, her friends and fans were quick to comment on the beautiful snap.

"Hottie bikini time... rocking body Miss Holden," favourite designer Melissa Odabash sweetly wrote, while Nadia Sawalha joked: "Oh no!!!! I'm going to have to be soooooo jealous again!"

One fan added: "How does every piece of clothing and every colour suit you so much," while another said: "One word. Wow!"

Amanda's bikini is the Melissa Odabash 'Montenegro' set in Papaya - her favourite orange shade. Made from ribbed fabric, it features gold ring details and a sporty triangle shape. Both the top and bottoms cost £65 each in the brand's sale.

It's not yet known where Amanda and her family have jetted off to for their sunny holiday, but the star is well-known for loving her trips away during the school holidays.

Amanda went out for a holiday run in a £27 Sweaty Betty top

On her Instagram Story, the star shared that she's spending plenty of quality time with her daughters Lexi and Hollie - posting one snap cuddled up on a hammock, and another with Hollie as she headed out for a run in her Sweaty Betty activewear.

Wearing her leaf-print 'Power' top, she wrote, "Run done," as she posed in her aviator sunglasses. In another post, she recommended Brit Bennett's novel The Mothers to her fans - it looks like she's having the ideal holiday!

