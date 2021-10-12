Kim Kardashian just launched a new SKIMS collection so cozy you’ll want to wear it everywhere 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is ready to give your loungewear a major cozy fall upgrade with her newest SKIMS drop, but you’ll have to scoop it up fast before it sells out.

MORE: Kim Kardashian causes a stir in a skintight pink jumpsuit - but wait ‘til you see her massive coat

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s upgraded SKIMS Waffle collection goes live at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. PT today and it features eight breathable, super soft, and comfortable styles: The Waffle short, jogger, henley bra, hoodie, loose pant, onesie, long sleeve crop henley, and long sleeve henley.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian models new SKIMS Teddy loungewear

The styles come in a brushed waffle fabric that is a bit heavier than the original launch and also comes complete with insulation for the chillier months ahead.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian models her new SKIMS teddy loungewear and it looks perfect for fall

Sizes are available from XXS to 4X to fit a wide range of body types, and each style has five colorways that are so perfect for the season: cream, talc, camel, garnet, and dark chocolate.

Kim wore the SKIMS Waffle bra and joggers in this campaign photo

We love all of the pieces, but we’re particularly smitten with the long sleeve crop henley and the jogger in cream, which you can lounge in at home, but works well as a cute athleisure co-ord for outside of your abode too.

Waffle Long Sleeve Crop Henley Top, $58, SKIMS

SKIMS

Waffle Jogger $68, SKIMS

SKIMS originally launched its Waffle collection last October with four colors. Ahead of that debut, Kim shared photos of herself sitting in a cafe surrounded by waffles wearing a crop top, tank, and a sweatshirt from the collection paired with mirrored sunglasses.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian channels Kanye West with a shocking transformation no one saw coming

The reality TV mogul captioned the post, saying the launch was "Ultra-soft brushed waffle loungewear designed for stay-at-home style and comfort."

The new SKIMS Waffle collection has an insulated fabric for the colder months ahead

Several of the pieces in the collection quickly sold out, so fans were happy to see the new drop.

"NEED. NOW," one fan wrote in the comments when the brand announced the upcoming launch on Instagram. "Can’t wait!" another added.

The new Waffle collection hasn't hit the UK just yet, but you can shop other SKIMS collections at Net-a-Porter or Selfridges if you're shopping from there.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.