Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best long coats for women to wrap up stylishly in this winter
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

9 long coats for women to wrap up stylishly in this winter

Long coats are always in style - shop our favourites from the high street

Sophia Geiss in Berlin, Germany
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Share this:

An essential wardrobe staple, the right longline coat can take any outfit from lacklustre to luxe in seconds. Simply throw on over a tracksuit and trainers for an instant chic on-the-go look, or pair with knee-high boots, jeans and a roll neck knit for a more sophisticated vibe. I'm thinking Cameron Diaz in The Holiday, never a chicer long coat was worn.

Countless celebs including Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been scoring style points for years thanks to their on-point outerwear, and royals like Princess Kate and Meghan Markle own many, finishing off their royal engagement looks or off-duty outfits with a longline coat.

I for one am forever marvelled at how they can transform an outfit, in one move. Whatever you wear, throw on your long winter coat and you'll instantly look pulled together, even if it's the farthest thing from the truth. There's something effortlessly cool about the hem of a coat sweeping your ankles, and it's the one item you can guarantee you'll get that cost per wear out of. 

The length of a longline coat should be below the knee, and my motto is the longer the better; maxi coats are elegant but not always as practical, so a safe bet is to find one that sits on the shin and above the ankle. 

How we chose the best women's long coats 

  • New-in: These coats are all box fresh into the retailer, picked from the new in sections.
  • Style: All coats featured are below the knee; I'd recommend checking if the coat you like from the edit comes in petite or tall, if you're on the shorter or taller side.
  • Material: My personal preference is a long wool coat, but I've included other materials including quilted and borg.
  • Price: Coats can be pricey, but I've included price points to suit most budgets, starting from £50 to £300.

Shop the best long coats for women

  • Mango Oversize Wool Coat

    Mango Oversize Coat

    The oversized coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend.

    Sizes: XS-XXL

    Colours: Black

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Editor's note: "It's a classic this Mango coat, with an oversize fit and crafted from a wool blend. I love the pea coat, double breasted style, a great design that's universally flattering."

  • River Island Grey Wool Blend Belted Long Coat

    River Island Belted Coat

    The belted long coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend

    Sizes: 6-18

    Colours: Grey and camel

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "There's something effortlessly chic about a long belted coat, and I really like the smoky grey shade of this River Island jacket. Wear it belted, or leave open."

  • & Other Stories Voluminous Long Coat

    Stories Wool Coat

    The voluminous long coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend

    Sizes: XS-L

    Colours: Six available, including black, beige, brown, light grey, dark grey and navy.

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This & Other Stories coat has been on my wish list for a while, as it's the perfect combination of casual and smart; the voluminous fit adds a more laidback look to what is an office-appropriate coat."

  • Urban Bliss Cream Wool Effect Long Coat

    New Look Long Coat

    The cream long coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery on orders under £50.

    Sizes: 12-16

    Colour: Cream

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "I cannot believe the price tag of this long coat, it looks so expensive with its maxi length and wool-effect finish."

  • John Lewis ANYDAY Teddy Coat

    John Lewis Teddy Coat

    The Teddy long coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Green, black and cream

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Who wouldn't want to snuggle up on a cold winter's day in this cosy teddy coat? I love the khaki colour, but there's black and cream available too."

  • Whistles Textured Long Wool Coat

    Whistles Long Coat

    The long camel coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend

    Sizes: 4-20

    Colour: Camel

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

     

    Editor's note: "Camel is a great colour for those wanting to lean into the tonal look - Meghan Markle is a big fan of a camel long coat, layering it over leggings or a camel outfit. This Whistles coat has brown buttons on its double breasted style, and is made from a textured wool to add interest."

  • Topshop Belted Pinstripe Long Coat

    Topshop Long Coat

    The pinstripe coat

    Shipping: Free with a £40 spend.

    Sizes: XS-L

    Colours: Grey pinstripe

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Editor's note: "Coming in at £60 is Topshop's long wool pinstripe coat, with a regular fit and notch shawl collar. I think it's a timeless coat to throw over trackies, slacks and everything else."

  • Warehouse Premium Wool Coat

    Warehouse Pink Coat

    The long pink coat

    Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £50 spend

    Sizes: 6-16

    Colours: Pink and black

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This is possibly the prettiest, brightest pink coat and I'm so here for it. This is a great coat for it to be the main character of your outfit, or a brilliant piece of outerwear to pull out for parties."

  • Nobody's Child Long Quilted Khaki Coat

    Nobody's Child Quilted Coat

    The long quilted coat

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Olive green

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's notes: "This Nobody's Child quilted coat is ideal for the school run, winter walks or any time you want to feel ridiculously cosy. Made entirely from recycled materials, it has a roomy silhouette to give room for chunky jumpers."

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more