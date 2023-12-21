9 long coats for women to wrap up stylishly in this winter

An essential wardrobe staple, the right longline coat can take any outfit from lacklustre to luxe in seconds. Simply throw on over a tracksuit and trainers for an instant chic on-the-go look, or pair with knee-high boots, jeans and a roll neck knit for a more sophisticated vibe. I'm thinking Cameron Diaz in The Holiday, never a chicer long coat was worn.

Countless celebs including Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been scoring style points for years thanks to their on-point outerwear, and royals like Princess Kate and Meghan Markle own many, finishing off their royal engagement looks or off-duty outfits with a longline coat.

I for one am forever marvelled at how they can transform an outfit, in one move. Whatever you wear, throw on your long winter coat and you'll instantly look pulled together, even if it's the farthest thing from the truth. There's something effortlessly cool about the hem of a coat sweeping your ankles, and it's the one item you can guarantee you'll get that cost per wear out of.

The length of a longline coat should be below the knee, and my motto is the longer the better; maxi coats are elegant but not always as practical, so a safe bet is to find one that sits on the shin and above the ankle.

How we chose the best women's long coats

New-in: These coats are all box fresh into the retailer, picked from the new in sections.

These coats are all box fresh into the retailer, picked from the new in sections. Style: All coats featured are below the knee; I'd recommend checking if the coat you like from the edit comes in petite or tall, if you're on the shorter or taller side.

All coats featured are below the knee; I'd recommend checking if the coat you like from the edit comes in petite or tall, if you're on the shorter or taller side. Material : My personal preference is a long wool coat, but I've included other materials including quilted and borg.

: My personal preference is a long wool coat, but I've included other materials including quilted and borg. Price: Coats can be pricey, but I've included price points to suit most budgets, starting from £50 to £300.

Shop the best long coats for women