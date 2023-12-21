9 long coats for women to wrap up stylishly in this winter

An essential wardrobe staple, the right longline coat can take any outfit from lacklustre to luxe in seconds. Simply throw on over a tracksuit and trainers for an instant chic on-the-go look, or pair with knee-high boots, jeans and a roll neck knit for a more sophisticated vibe. I'm thinking Cameron Diaz in The Holiday, never a chicer long coat was worn.
Countless celebs including Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been scoring style points for years thanks to their on-point outerwear, and royals like Princess Kate and Meghan Markle own many, finishing off their royal engagement looks or off-duty outfits with a longline coat.
I for one am forever marvelled at how they can transform an outfit, in one move. Whatever you wear, throw on your long winter coat and you'll instantly look pulled together, even if it's the farthest thing from the truth. There's something effortlessly cool about the hem of a coat sweeping your ankles, and it's the one item you can guarantee you'll get that cost per wear out of.
The length of a longline coat should be below the knee, and my motto is the longer the better; maxi coats are elegant but not always as practical, so a safe bet is to find one that sits on the shin and above the ankle.
How we chose the best women's long coats
- New-in: These coats are all box fresh into the retailer, picked from the new in sections.
- Style: All coats featured are below the knee; I'd recommend checking if the coat you like from the edit comes in petite or tall, if you're on the shorter or taller side.
- Material: My personal preference is a long wool coat, but I've included other materials including quilted and borg.
- Price: Coats can be pricey, but I've included price points to suit most budgets, starting from £50 to £300.
Shop the best long coats for women
The oversized coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend.
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Black
Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "It's a classic this Mango coat, with an oversize fit and crafted from a wool blend. I love the pea coat, double breasted style, a great design that's universally flattering."
The belted long coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Grey and camel
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "There's something effortlessly chic about a long belted coat, and I really like the smoky grey shade of this River Island jacket. Wear it belted, or leave open."
The voluminous long coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Six available, including black, beige, brown, light grey, dark grey and navy.
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This & Other Stories coat has been on my wish list for a while, as it's the perfect combination of casual and smart; the voluminous fit adds a more laidback look to what is an office-appropriate coat."
The cream long coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery on orders under £50.
Sizes: 12-16
Colour: Cream
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "I cannot believe the price tag of this long coat, it looks so expensive with its maxi length and wool-effect finish."
The Teddy long coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Green, black and cream
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Who wouldn't want to snuggle up on a cold winter's day in this cosy teddy coat? I love the khaki colour, but there's black and cream available too."
The long camel coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £150 spend
Sizes: 4-20
Colour: Camel
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Camel is a great colour for those wanting to lean into the tonal look - Meghan Markle is a big fan of a camel long coat, layering it over leggings or a camel outfit. This Whistles coat has brown buttons on its double breasted style, and is made from a textured wool to add interest."
The pinstripe coat
Shipping: Free with a £40 spend.
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Grey pinstripe
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "Coming in at £60 is Topshop's long wool pinstripe coat, with a regular fit and notch shawl collar. I think it's a timeless coat to throw over trackies, slacks and everything else."
The long pink coat
Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £50 spend
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Pink and black
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This is possibly the prettiest, brightest pink coat and I'm so here for it. This is a great coat for it to be the main character of your outfit, or a brilliant piece of outerwear to pull out for parties."
The long quilted coat
Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Olive green
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's notes: "This Nobody's Child quilted coat is ideal for the school run, winter walks or any time you want to feel ridiculously cosy. Made entirely from recycled materials, it has a roomy silhouette to give room for chunky jumpers."