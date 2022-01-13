Adele wows in unbelievable tulle heels in new 'Oh My God' music video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The wait is officially over! Adele has just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for her new single, 'Oh My God' and it's just as incredible as we'd hoped.

Adding to the chic black and white aesthetic, in one scene the singer is dressed in a luxurious black satin gown complete with a sheer polka dot shirt and the most incredible heels from Bella Belle.

Adele released a clip from the 'Oh My God' music video on Instagram

Priced at $345, Adele's slingback stilettos are truly unique thanks to the elegant Swiss dot pattern, and cutouts at the back, as well as the oversized tulle bows. Capped off with sleek and shiny silk at the toes, we reckon Carrie Bradshaw would love them too!

Clearly a popular choice, Adele's exact pair have received plenty of glowing reviews, with one reading:

"Highly recommended. I've always struggled to find comfortable shoes but when I tried Bella Belle I just fell in love, not only beautiful and unique but also super comfy."

Polka Dot Slingback Tulle Heels, $345, Bella Belle

Taking to Instagram to announce the release of her music video, on Wednesday Adele penned a heartfelt note, praising the cast and crew.

"I got to work with Sam Brown again for 'Oh My God' who directed the 'Rolling In The Deep' video!" she said.

"So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adele teases Oh My God music video

Continuing, she joked:

"Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skedaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my "I'm a hot mess" song in!"

