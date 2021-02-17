Katie Holmes shares stunning beach photo wearing strappy black swimsuit - and fans react She is mum to her daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday when she wished her dad a happy birthday with a beautiful sun-soaked photo.

The Dawson’s Creek alum took to Instagram with a tribute to her father, Martin Holmes Sr. along with a throwback snapshot on a white, sandy beach.

In the picture, Katie showed off her tanned physique as she walked along the shore alongside her dad.

She captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad! This is an old picture of us that I love. Beach days. Thank u for being such a wonderful dad and grandpa. We love u so much and look up to you every day. Have a beautiful birthday!!!!!!!"

Katie's fans adored the photo and commented: "Such a lovely picture. Happy birthday to your dad Katie. Have a fantastic day," and "gorgeous photo".

Others commented on her "beautiful family," and wrote, "special memories to cherish".

Katie was reminiscing about sunny holidays with her dad

Katie and her daughter, Suri - who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - have spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, where they live.

Her parents reside in Ohio, where Katie grew up, and where many of her siblings also still live.

While it must be hard being away from her family, Katie has been thriving in New York with Suri and has even found love again with her chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie is incredibly close to her parents

The couple have kept their romance low-key but it's clearly going well.

They have been dating since September 2020, and declared their love for one another on her 42nd birthday.

Katie and Suri share a sweet mother-daughter bond

Katie re-shared a snap of her sitting on Emilio's lap and laughing. The chef had posted the heartfelt birthday message on his own account.

In his message, he wrote: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you!!" To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"



