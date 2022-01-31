Katy Perry's fans all say the same thing about major SNL return The Roar singer left audiences stunned

Katy Perry made her return to the Saturday Night Live stage last week after an absence from the show since her Witness era in 2017.

The singer performed two songs that have been part of her Las Vegas PLAY residency in suitably quirky fashion as many fans left with jaws dropped.

She performed her most recent release When I'm Gone while dressed in a red leather leotard and fringe-laden chaps with a mushroom hat.

Her dancers behind her also wore brown and red toadstool outfits branding similar designs as she smoothly moved across the stage, matching the song's high tempo with her fun energy.

Katy then slowed it down for an acoustic performance of her hit Never Really Over, donning a dramatic baby blue gown with a huge ruffled skirt that completely enveloped her.

Fans and celebrities in the comments raved over her performance, with many stunned by the whimsical and magical nature of her show.

Katy's SNL performance received rave reviews for its whimsical nature

Zooey Deschanel simply dropped a slew of applause emojis, with Cynthia Lovely excitedly writing: "Alice [in] wonderland vibes," and: "Just watched. Your voice sounds ON and so powerful." Frequent collaborator Sarah Hudson even commented: "Magical mom!"

A fan wrote: "It was a glammed up Alice in wonderland adventure," with another saying: "W.I.G. snatched," and many others simply using flame emojis.

The show-stopping performance comes days after the Dark Horse performer delighted fans with good news about her Vegas residency.

She revealed that due to the incredible popularity of her shows, more had been added to go into the spring and summer, continuing again in March and finally concluding in August.

The singer added more dates to her Las Vegas residency

Katy captioned her post: "Ummm we heard y'all! thx to popular demand we've just added 16 more shows of #PLAY at @resortsworldlv! get ahead of ur summertime FOMO tix are on sale #SNLSaturday, 1/29 @ 10:00a PT. see u this spring & summer."

