Katy Perry delights fans with exciting news about her Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry caused hysteria among her fans after she made an incredibly exciting announcement about her future.

The Firework singer revealed that she will be sticking around Las Vegas longer than planned after adding 16 more dates to her popular Play residency at the newly opened Resorts World Las Vegas. Sharing a video montage of her show, Katy admitted that thanks to "popular demand" she will be back in Sin City "this spring and summer" to continue her show-stopping performances.

WATCH: Katy Perry adds 16 more dates to her Las Vegas residency

Katy wrote on Instagram on Thursday: "Ummm we heard y’all! thx to popular demand we’ve just added 16 more shows of #PLAY at @resortsworldlv! "Get ahead of ur summertime FOMO, tix are on sale #SNLSaturday, 1/29 @ 10:00a PT. See u this spring & summer – March 2-19, May 27-June 11, July 29-August 13."

Needless to say, her fans were over the moon with the news, with one responding: "THIS IS AMAZING!!!"

A second said: "OMG I'm so happy!" A third added: "Booking tickets ASAP!" Others were so lost for words they simply commented with heart and fire emojis.

Katy's Vegas show has been a huge hit with fans

Katy kicked off her residency at the end of 2021 and she and her team spared no expense on the over-the-top Perry Playland set and whimsical costumes.

The stage features everything from confetti to rainbows and larger-than-life props including a mushroom, a toilet and toilet paper, and a giant rocking horse.

She has seven eye-catching outfit changes

The 95-minute set includes her hits from the past decade including E.T, California Gurls, Waking Up in Vegas, I Kissed a Girl, Never Really Over, and Roar.

Katy also has seven outfit changes including a metallic mini dress covered in crushed beer cans prominently positioned on her chest, and a red latex number featuring a bodysuit, cut-out bustier detailing, and tasseled chaps.

