Helen Flanagan shimmers in sparkles in disco-ready mini dress

When it comes to dressing for a night out on the town, Helen Flanagan has got us covered. The Coronation Street star looked striking in sparkles in her latest Instagram post, which included a host of must-have party-ready looks. The hero piece? A sparkling embellished mini dress that can now belong in your wardrobe too.

Helen donned a dazzling Coast dress, replete with twinkling embellishments and geometric details. Featuring long sleeves, black waistline and mini cut, the dress gave Helen the ultimate It-girl look. The star opted for a pair of barely-there heels with extra glitter detailing and drop earrings with circular encrusted gemstones.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan's everyday makeup tutorial

The actress was pictured reclining in a mirrored lift that reflected her beach blonde hair, scraped back into a perfectly fastened bun. With a rosy pink lip and subtle eyeliner flick, Helen looked as glamorous as ever.

Helen posted a series of stunning images alongside the caption: "AD 'Elegance is the only beauty that never fades,' Audrey Hepburn. I'm so excited to show you my favourite looks from @coastfashion available now. There's something for everyone - girly glam, sexy and sleek. All super comfortable too. Follow my stories to see more @coastfashion #dressupwithcoast."

Helen dazzled in diamante

Fans loved the delicious dose of glamour. "Love the clothes and you defo rock them," said one. Another replied: "Absolutely stunning," while a third added: "Beauty bomb."

Want to bring the party to you? Helen's dress is available via the Coast website for £207.20. With glittering jewels and plunge neckline, the dress offers a sexy spin on the classic LBD.

Black Embellished Mini Dress, £207.20, Coast

Helen's party looks didn't end there. In other snaps, Helen posed in a baby pink floral jumpsuit, teal sating halter neck bias cut dress, and pearlescent suit with strappy gold heels. If you're looking to spruce up the soiree style, Helen's Instagram is the place to go.

It goes without saying that Helen also knows how to work a dress-downed look too. Last week the star shared some sweet pics with her social media followers of her and her daughter, Delilah.

Wearing a classic white T-shirt and blue jeans combo, Helen looked classy while comfortable as she relaxed at home.

