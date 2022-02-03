Victoria Beckham rocks chic trousers as she twins with husband David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All hail Victoria Beckham, queen of date night dressing! The 47-year-old stepped out in all black, going hand-in-hand with football star husband David. As always, the pair were a visual treat with their dapper dress sense.

The Beckhams were pictured leaving exclusive members' club Oswald's in Mayfair, London. In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Victoria can be seen wearing a classic double-breasted black wool coat from her own eponymous designer fashion label, black pencil trousers and polished brogues with gold buckle detailing. Of course, her signature blackout sunglasses also made an appearance.

Victoria glowed in a dewy natural makeup look and perfectly manicured nude pink nails. Accessorising with some simple silver jewellery, the singer and mother-of-four looked effortlessly timeless with her soiree style.

David looked as suave as ever beside her, wearing a black suit with a vertically striped white shirt and black tie. The ex-England midfielder donned a pair of black reading glasses, taking geek chic to a new level.

Victoria knows how to style a casual look too

Do you want to walk in Posh Spice's shoes - literally? We've found some must-have chunky brogues for sophisticated nights out and office days. Pair them with pencil trousers like Victoria or a mini skirt and tights for an edgy yet feminine look. From plain to patent, these brogues will elevate your wardrobe with cool-girl quirk.

Black Patent Leather Brogues, £139, Dr. Martens

Black Chunky Loafers, £55, Urban Outfitters

Later that evening, Victorias fellow Spice Girls bandmate Mel C was also pictured leaving the members' club. The star ditched her typical shell suit trackies and sports bras, opting for a classic grey pinstripe suit, white T-shirt and clutch. As the saying goes, get a girl who can do both.

