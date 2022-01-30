Holly Willoughby wows in dramatic Dancing on Ice gown The This Morning star looked beautiful

Holly Willoughby dazzled fans on Sunday when she modelled a beautiful V-Neck dress to present the latest episode of Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals the big impact her kids have had on her £3m home

The 40-year-old star dressed to impress in a sleeveless charcoal gown that featured sparkling embellishments and a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off sweet singing voice

Holly wore her hair half pulled back with two waved pieces shaping her face at the front.

READ: Holly Willoughby's 5 simple fitness secrets revealed

The presenter looked glamorous as ever while opting for a dark smokey eye to match her stunning gown.

Sharing a sneak preview of this week's outfit, Holly wrote on Instagram: "It’s movie week on @dancingonice... all ten couples take to the ice... see you on @itv at 6pm… #hwstyle. Dress by @marchesafashion Jewellery by @boodlesjewellery Shoes by @ginashoesofficia."

Holly oozed Hollywood glamour in this gorgeous gown

Her fans were loving her style, taking to the comments to enthuse how beautiful she looked. One person wrote: "You look absolutely stunning, loving the glitter," while another added: "Wow you look absolutely stunning. Beautiful gorgeous dress."

Holly's showstopping ensemble was courtesy of her stylist Danielle Whiteman, while Ciler Peksah styled her icy blonde bob and Patsy O’Neill was responsible for her striking makeup.

Holly looked stunning in purple last weekend

The mother-of-three's hair guru Ciler recently shared her top tips on Holly's lifestyle website Wylde Moon, revealing it's all about maintaining the condition and shape of your cut when you have shorter hair.

SHOP: One of Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty brands has a massive sale on right now

She wrote: "In my experience, I would say a cut every 6-8 weeks is needed to keep the ends sharp and the shape perfect. I’ve been with Holly through a multitude of hairstyles and lengths over the years, and right now, she definitely falls into the short hair category.

"To keep her style on point, we tend not to leave it more than six weeks between chops. A good styling tip for short hair, which can sometimes fall a bit flat as the day goes on, is to use a texture spray."