Louise Redknapp drops jaws with gorgeous swimsuit photos

Louise Redknapp will no doubt have floored her fans as she shared a couple of breathtaking photos to social media on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous singer shared a video which saw her unearth a copy of former magazine FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World which showed Louise at number one, posing in a dark blue bikini as she shot a sultry look to the camera.

LOOK: Louise Redknapp stuns in sparkly mini dress for anniversary celebration

But that wasn't all – the mum-of-two also shared a copy of the magazine which had her on the cover in another jaw-dropping swimsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp drops jaws with incredible bikini photoshoot

The snap showed Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

SEE: Louise Redknapp poses in ultra flattering jeans and knit – and fans love it

MORE: Louise Redknapp shows off 'fresh new look' after getting candid about Jamie Redknapp split

The star's hair was long and highlighted blonde and she wore pale lipstick and smoky eye makeup in the eye-catching picture.

Louise looked beautiful in the throwback photos

She captioned the video: "Amazing what you find in the bottom of your [drawers]!!!!!! Remember these days…"

The former Eternal band member shot to fame in the 1990s and was a regular in men's magazines at the time.

She's just as stylish to this day, as she proved earlier this week, when she modelled another stunning look as part of her new collab with high-street brand Peacocks, which emphasises simple but beautiful clothing.

The star is as stylish as ever today

In one shot shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 47-year-old modelled an oversized white shirt over a pair of stirrup leggings which she teamed with a pair of matching black heels.

The look was completed by tousled flowing hair and fresh, natural makeup. Louise captioned her stunning photo by explaining: "My new edit with @peacocks_fashion is all about simple easy to wear pieces, which are versatile and will always look good. I’m really excited for you to see the pieces I’ve chosen."

The collection also features slouchy hoodies, cable knit jumpers and zebra print dresses.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.