Nicole Scherzinger scales new heights in jaw-dropping new workout photos Nicole loves to keep fit

Nicole Scherzinger's fitness journey has been well documented on her social media, and fans love trying to keep up.

The singer took to Instagram to share a new series of exercise photos, pairing them with an inspirational message to pump up her followers over the weekend.

In the pictures, she posed in front of a spectacular view of expansive Los Angeles below her as she stood atop a log while on a hike.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger opens doors to epic LA home - watch tour

She showed off her truly incredible figure while donning a charcoal gray workout set, consisting of a sports bra and leggings that displayed her toned abs.

Nicole displayed more of her physique while posing, and wrote in the caption: "Don't let others put you in a box. You're [sic] potential is limitless."

Fans were quite impressed by the shots and Nicole's dedication, with one of her friends leaving a comment saying: "Oh u a HIKER HIKER now???"

Nicole inspired fans with her latest workout photos

A fan wrote: "Strong words from a strong woman," and another said: "You always have the CUTEST workout clothes too," with a third adding: "You're so beautiful," and many others dropping flame emojis.

Known for her hardcore workouts, impressive abs and jaw-dropping fitness, the Masked Singer star levelled up her glam last week for her gym session - and fans were left stunned.

Taking to her social feed to share a series of jaw-dropping photos in slinky workout gear, the former Pussycat Dolls star looked incredible in high-waisted black leggings and a bold red sports bra.

The 43-year-old posed on her skyrise balcony that looked out onto the LA skyline at sunset as she displayed more of her toned figure.

The singer rocked a cherry lip to match her sports bra

She made sure to leave fans feeling motivated with another inspirational message, writing: "Don't tell them who you are, show them who you are," even perfectly coordinating her lipstick with her cherry red sports bra for the snap.

