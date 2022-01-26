Nicole Scherzinger leaves fans and famous friends stunned with insane workout video The Pussycat Dolls singer is a beast

Nicole Scherzinger is quite the champion when it comes to her workouts, always striving to stay fit and active and documenting it on social media.

The singer's latest workout video, however, proved to cause quite a stir as it left fans and celebrities in awe.

In the clip, she primarily engaged in battle rope exercises that showed off how hard she could go as she waved and whipped them about.

Nicole even included clips of herself pumping herself up with weights, punctuated by more battle ropes that were absolutely insane.

She did her workout in a figure-hugging black set, consisting of a revealing crop-top with string detailing on the chest, black leggings, and matching sneakers.

The former Pussycat Dolls star could tell that she was going at it full throttle on the ropes as she wrote in the caption: "Today's a bad day to be these ropes."

Nicole demolished her latest workout

Many of her celebrity friends were left stunned, with Natasha Bedingfield writing: "That's truly amazing . I've tried those ropes it's hard to move them that much," Tamar Braxton saying: "Yes, eat the girls up," and Nat Dunn simply commenting: "Get it siiiiissssss."

The singer recently took to Instagram to share another series of exercise photos, pairing them with an inspirational message to pump up her followers over the past weekend.

In the pictures, she posed in front of a spectacular view of expansive Los Angeles below her as she stood atop a log while on a hike.

She showed off her truly incredible figure while donning a charcoal gray workout set consisting of a sports bra and leggings that displayed her toned abs.

The singer inspired fans with her recent workout photos

Nicole displayed more of her physique while posing, and wrote in the caption: "Don't let others put you in a box. You're [sic] potential is limitless," and many were motivated to get their own workouts in.

