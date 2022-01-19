We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alesha Dixon never fails to impress with her statement style choices and daring wardrobe - and the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a seriously striking look for her return to the show on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from her evening on the judging panel beside David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, Alesha looked incredible in a tangerine orange suit from Off-White. Complete with slit flared suit trousers and ultra flattering oversized jacket, Alesha stole the red carpet with her vibrant ensemble.

The star teamed her look with a slinky knit bralette and left her suit jacket open, displaying her toned abs. Teaming her look with strappy heels, Alesha amped up the glamour with layered gold jewellery, including a vintage Givenchy chain necklace.

Twinning with fellow BGT judge Amanda, the former Strictly star styled her raven hair into a sleek middle parting, letting her hair fall down her back.

Alesha rocked a striking ensemble for the first BGT audition

Fans were obsessed with Alesha's look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to share the love for her colourful two-piece. "Always keeping it FRESH," wrote one fan, while a second quipped: "One of the most beautiful ladies in the world! QUEEN ALESHA."

"Hot as fire! Just gorgeous," penned a third fan. And let's be honest, we have to agree…

If you want to recreate Alesha's fire look, you're in luck. Statement suits are everything this season, and are the perfect way to elevate your style for any occasion.

While Alesha's ensemble will set you back almost £2,000, this bright orange set on ASOS is proving to be the perfect dupe.

Pop Boy Suit, jacket £58, trousers £38, ASOS

We're loving having Alesha back on our screens after last year's season of BGT had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The star has certainly been keeping busy with the release of her sixth children's book alongside running her wellness brand and looking after her two daughters, Azura, eight and Anaya, two, with partner Azuka Ononye.

Speaking to HELLO! about her return, Alesha said: "I've missed it so much. I've always been grateful to work on Britain's Got Talent because I know how much the public loves it and how much of a celebration it is, and I've never taken my position there for granted. We have such a special relationship, not just the talent on screen but also the producers that have all worked on the show."

