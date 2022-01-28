Loved Sydney Sweeney's cute wrap sweater on Euphoria? It's on sale for just $40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Euphoria might be one of the most controversial shows out there, but there’s another thing that everyone’s talking about - Euphoria fashion. And if you can't get enough of Cassie Howard’s style on the teen drama (yes, even that Oklahoma! look), keep reading!

We found the super cute sage green wrap sweater worn by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in Episode 3 - and it’s on sale for 40% off.

Tie waist wrap sweater in Sage, also available in Black, was $69 now $40.97/£52, ASTR The Label

From memes about the daring “Euphoria High School” outfits to the hot makeup trends that kicked off with the first season and are still going strong, we’re loving all things Euphoria style.

And Cassie’s look by ASTR The Label - a brand loved by stars from Kerry Washington to Kelly Clarkson - is one of those rare hot celebrity finds that’s on sale, too, reduced from $69 to $41.

The long-sleeved sweater features a V neckline and tie waist detail, and is available in sizes S to XL - but at just $40, maybe not for long…

