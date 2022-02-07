Helen Flanagan blows fans away in sassy Primark outfit The fiancée of Scott Sinclair wows in the bargain ensemble...

How incredible did Helen Flanagan look at the weekend? The stunning mother-of-three took to Instagram wearing a pink and black check top and skirt combo, which looked seriously expensive. But it wasn't - it actually came from Primark!

Yes, you read that right. Helen also added a pair of super glam white heels, and they were from the bargain high street store, too. With her blonde hair slicked back and immaculate makeup highlighting her pretty face, the former Coronation Street star positively glowed.

The fiancée of footballer Scott Sinclair regularly uploads fashion posts to her Instagram page; it's fast becoming one of our first ports of call for outfit inspiration.

Last week, she wore a dreamy princess dress, which was actually a wedding gown!

The 31-year-old uploaded a photograph of herself wearing a fabulous white prom dress, and her eldest daughter Matilda wore a pretty blue frock. How gorgeous? Helen's dress is from Nadine Merabi and is such an exquisite number. Called the 'Olivia', it's an elegant style that boasts embroidered flower detail, a lace trim around the top bodice and waistline, and a dramatic full skirt that features layers of mesh.

The website described the £345 frock as 'The must-have wedding outfit, perfect for the bride-to-be,' so maybe Helen is getting inspiration for her upcoming wedding?

Helen loves the high street, and recently told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

The blonde beauty is also more into dresses than jeans. "I tend to live in dresses and tights. I always find that flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

