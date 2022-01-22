Vogue Williams showcases blossoming baby bump in eye-catching pink bikini The Irish star and Spencer Matthews are expecting their third child

Vogue Williams is still enjoying the sunshine in the Maldives alongside her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their children ahead of welcoming her third child in the spring.

The 36-year-old is keeping her followers up to date on her idyllic trip with daily posts on social media – and they are especially loving her swimsuit photos that show off her blossoming baby bump. Vogue made sure to document her outfit again on Friday and she looked gorgeous in an eye-catching pink bikini with a gold ring fastening.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off baby bump in pink bikini and husband Spencer's shirt

The TV and radio star shared a clip on Instagram of herself strolling along the beach wearing her bright two-piece underneath a blue shirt she had borrowed from her husband and a wraparound mini skirt with fringe detailing.

Vogue tied the shirt in an on-trend front knot that rested on top of her growing stomach and accessorised with a pink sun hat, reflective shades, and a gold chain necklace.

It was only last week that Vogue was forced to defend her petite bump in another bikini photo after some of her fans suspected she had digitally altered the image so that she didn't look pregnant.

Vogue's baby bump has popped

"I'm looking and like... where is the baby?" one asked. A second agreed, adding: "Agree, love @voguewilliams, but this pic seems 'doctored' as def no pregnancy showing, I’m confused."

Vogue quickly responded, however, shutting down speculation that she had edited her photo. She replied: "I'm confused by your comment. Do you really think I would 'doctor' out my bump! Bizarre."

Others defended Vogue, including one who wrote: "You are glowing Vogue! Ignore the jealous comments x."

Vogue is due in the spring

Back in December, Vogue and Spencer exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they are expecting a little brother for three-year-old son Theodore and 17-month-old daughter Gigi.

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted. "My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So, he's delighted," said Vogue.

