Louise Redknapp looks undeniably chic in flattering jeans

From red carpet mini dresses to chic everyday attire, Louise Redknapp knows how piece together some seriously stylish outfits. The former Eternal singer and ex-wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp looked effortlessly incredible when pictured at the Lorraine studios, arm-in-arm with co-host and stylist Paul Wharton.

Louise's outfit was a wardrobe must-have. Consisting of a simple white blouse with sweet high neckline, long sleeves and pearlescent sheen paired with faded baggy black mom jeans, Louise's look was a timeless classic. The TV star teamed the outfit with a pair of nude heels and black belt with gold detailing.

Louise wore her caramel tresses down loose and opted for a minimal jewellery choice, wearing only a pair of simple gold hoop earrings. A natural, bronzed beauty look complemented Louise's honeyed features, achieving the ultimate every day glow.

The star took to social media to share some snaps of the look alongside the caption: "It was lovely to be back working today at @lorraine with my partner in crime @paulwhartonstyle always putting a smile on my face!"

Fans loved the look. One commented: "Looking beautiful Louise," while another said: "So gorgeous," with two heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "You're looking more gorgeous every day!"

Louise added a heartfelt thank you within the caption following some sad personal news: "Also I’d just like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you that messaged me this week following my last post with the sad news about our gorgeous Blu.

"Your kindness really did touch me and my boys and of course Rudi who misses his sister so much so just want to say Thank you Xxx."

The former Strictly star's dog, Blu, sadly passed away this month. She was later inundated with support from friends and fans.

One penned: "Big hugs, so sad when you lose your pet as they are so much part of the family," while another added: "Was lovely seeing you and @paulwhartonstyle back on the show...so glad he made you smile.... sending lots of hugs."