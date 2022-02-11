Amanda Holden is ready for Valentine's Day in silky Zara co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden was surprised by her Heart Breakfast colleagues on Friday, celebrating her 51st birthday in style.

Rocking a sultry Zara co-ord for the occasion, Amanda was certainly feeling the love from her colleagues as they showered the presenter with birthday surprises live on air, including a fruit-topped cake and cocktails. The mother-of-two was dressed for Valentine's Day, rocking a sultry two-piece in a clingy satin material.

WATCH: Birthday girl Amanda Holden gets a shock live on Heart Breakfast

The gorgeous co-ord featured a top with belt detailing and matching flares, ensuring she turned heads as she arrived at work.

She wore her high street find unbuttoned, revealing the lace of her matching bra as she posed with a number of heart-shaped balloons in the Heart Radio offices.

How stunning did the BGT judge look in her Zara co-ord?

Amanda styled her blonde locks in glossy waves and opted for glamorous makeup, looking beautiful as ever in her sultry attire.

If you're on the hunt for a Valentine's date night look, Nasty Gal has a similar satin blazer that's just perfect for a romantic evening. Pair yours with the matching trousers or wear with skinny jeans and a heel for a more casual vibe.

Satin Longline Draped Wrap Front Blazer, £51.75, Nasty Gal

Amanda – who raises daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, with husband Chris Hughes – doesn't turn 51 until February 16, but this appeared to be her last morning at work before the big day.

Meanwhile, the star has been delighting her Instagram followers this week with a series of racy lingerie pictures as part of her collaboration with JD Williams.

Amanda posed up a storm in her Valentine's Day look

Posing in a red lace bra and matching briefs, the star was seen clutching a rose as she struck a pose in the new campaign images.

"All ready for #valentines? @jdwilliamsuk ( rose models own)," Amanda wrote, prompting a mass reaction from her loyal fans.

Her fellow Heart presenter Ashley Roberts chimed in with, "Yes sister," while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash enthused, "mamma mia."

