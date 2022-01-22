Alex Jones shares amazing look inside son Teddy's birthday celebrations The One Show host is a mum to three children

Alex Jones has been one busy mum this week as she threw an incredible Avengers-themed party for her eldest child, Teddy, who turned five.

The mum-of-three shared a glimpse inside her home that showed off the epic party she had thrown for her son, who was appropriately dressed up as Captain America. Elsewhere in the home were balloons with various Avengers characters and an inflatable Spider-Man that was positioned on top of the toys laid out in the kitchen. There was also a golden balloon in the shape of a five and banners saying 'Happy Birthday'.

Her other son, Kit, two, also got dressed up for the party, and he looked adorable in an Incredible Hulk costume.

And to make sure that every child left the party happy, the presenter had created a series of party boxes, with there being blue and red ones on display and superhero costumes inside.

In her caption, she gushed: "Captain America turns 5!!! Happy birthday to our kind and inquisitive soul with the cheekiest nature!

"The best big brother to Kit and Annie. I’m so proud to call Teddy ours! Getting ready to party!!! Time flies…"

Teddy enjoyed his superhero-themed party

Fans were quick to head to the comments and wish the five-year-old a happy birthday, with some even commenting in Welsh, Alex's native language.

One wrote: "Have a fantastic day, money can't buy happiness. Happy Birthday Teddy," while a second added: "Love the Captain America outfit xx."

A third said: "Bless him 5 already," while a fourth posted: "Happy, happy birthday to Captain America aka Teddy!"

Alex often delights her fans with photos and videos of her children and earlier this week, she shared a very rare photo of her whole family enjoying an outing.

Alex made a lot of party bags

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to post the picture, which showed the star beaming as she held onto Kit.

Her husband Charlie Thomson stood next to her, smiling, as he stood behind their baby daughter Annie's pushchair.

Teddy stood in front of his mum clutching the handlebars of his scooter and wearing a multi-coloured helmet.

The snapshot was taken on a walk, and a long path could be seen behind the family, with a couple of walkers heading in the opposite direction.

