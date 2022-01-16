Alex Jones delights with rare photo with husband and children on day out The One Show star is a doting mum-of-three

The One Show's Alex Jones is a devoted mum-of-three and on Sunday she will have no doubt delighted her social media followers as she shared a very rare photo of her whole family enjoying an outing.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories to post the picture, which showed the star beaming as she held onto her youngest son, Kit, two.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Alex Jones' baby girl Annie

Her husband Charlie Thomson stood next to her, smiling, as he stood behind their baby daughter Annie's pushchair.

The couple's eldest son, Teddy, who is four, stood in front of his mum clutching the handlebars of his scooter and wearing a multi-coloured helmet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones divides fans with latest video of baby Annie

The little boy cheekily stuck his tongue out and appeared excited to keep going! The snapshot was taken on a walk, and a long path could be seen behind the family, with a couple of walkers heading in the opposite direction.

MORE: Inside Alex Jones' spectacular New Year's Eve wedding

SEE: 6 celebrity mums who had babies in their forties

Alex sweetly added sunglasses to the picture so that her children's faces were partially covered, but the effect was nonetheless a lovely family portrait.

Alex shared the sweet family photo to Instagram

The star revealed that it hadn't been easy to take, however, candidly writing: "The effort to get this photo… Sometimes it feels impossible but thanks to @charlottesdavey for the photo and enough patience to come for a walk with us!!!"

Alex recently returned to work following her maternity leave and shares glimpses of the ups and downs of family life with her Instagram followers, as well as with viewers of the BBC One show.

During her return last week, the 44-year-old confessed to her co-star Jermaine Jenas that she was feeling "anxious" about leaving little Annie at home with Charlie.

The star is a proud mum

She said: "My husband Charlie is on paternity [leave], and I need to learn to let go a bit of things at home, you know, let him do it his way, tricky!"

Jermaine remarked: "You don't seem so happy with Charlie?" So Alex clarified: "No, no, no, it's all good, I feel a bit anxious, but it's fine!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.