Jane McDonald stuns in bold animal-print top – and we're in love The Loose Women star has been enjoying a Caribbean break

Jane McDonald has been making the most of her time abroad in the Caribbean and we have been in love with every single one of her outfits from her trip.

On Friday, the former Loose Women star stunned in what might have been her boldest look yet, as she styled out a stunning giraffe-print top with cuffed sleeves. She paired the item with a pair of tan shorts that almost blended into the Caribbean sands that she stood in. The sea stretched out behind the glamorous lady, and she beamed with happiness as she held her sandals in her hands.

WATCH: Jane McDonald travels the world in trailer for Cruising with Jane McDonald

Jane, who has been experiencing the best of the Caribbean had a lot of praise for her surroundings, as she enthused: "This was an absolutely stunning beach! #Caribbean #Travelshow #filmlocation."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments, and many wrote about how excited they were for when the series that she's currently filming makes its way to screens.

"Can't wait to watch this," one wrote, while a second added: "Looking forward to seeing all your adventures."

But many more were stunned by the presenter's beauty, as one complimented: "Stunning lady in a stunning location," and another commented: "Bang on trend Jane, fabulous."

Jane shared one of her best outfits

And one follower even joked: "Looking great Jane but aren't you getting a bit fed up there? Isn't it my turn now?"

Jane has been thrilling fans with all her fashion as she films for her next series of Cruising, and earlier in the week she stunned as she posed poolside.

The 58-year-old wowed in a sleeveless striped top and pair of white shorts. She finished the look off with the pair of sandals that she has been rocking all throughout her sunny trip abroad.

The singer was fresh-faced for the snap that saw her posing by the side of the pool with a cabana to her right – perfect for relaxation after a busy day of filming!

The star hasn't put a step wrong when it came to her outfits for the trip

Jane was clearly thrilled with her filming location, as she enthused: "I've had an amazing time filming in this stunning location! #Caribbean #filmlocation."

And her fans were left awestruck by her beauty, and they were quick to shower the presenter with plenty of compliments.

One said: "Can't wait to see your Caribbean programme on TV, Jane! Love your stripy top!" and a second posted: "Can't wait to see what you've been filming."

While many echoed the sentiments of wondering when Jane will be returning to our screens one eager fan added: "I want to work for you carrying your bags."

