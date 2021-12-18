Denise Welch looks gorgeous in eye-catching orange top during dream holiday The star has been enjoying some time in the Caribbean!

Denise Welch has been enjoying some well-earned time in the sun, and we've been loving every outfit that the Loose Women star brought with her.

And on Saturday she showcased another winner as she modelled an eye-catching orange floral top that showcased her shoulders with a plunging neckline. The gorgeous top perfectly suited the glamorous presenter and she paired it with a striking pair of trousers that featured a mesmerising design and looked like it could have been hanging in an art gallery. Completing her look, she had a pair of brown sandals and a watch.

In her caption, the mum-of-two lamented that her holiday was coming to a close, as she wrote: "My husband can always make me laugh even after ranting for most of the day!! 3 more sleeps in a world that feels nearly normal."

Denise jetted off last week for her Caribbean holiday and has had fans thrilled with her travel wardrobe – and her latest look was no exception.

Many were left speechless by the look, only commenting with heart and flame emojis, including Hollyoaks co-star Chelsee Healey.

Denise wore the best outfit

"You look amazing Denise," complimented one fan, while another simply said: "Goddess," and a third added: "Lovely picture, enjoy your last few days!!"

A fourth ended up with high praise for the actress as they enthused: "You're such a fashion queen Denise xx shout out to @lincolntownley too."

Earlier this week, she filmed a cheeky Boomerang of herself perched on the rocks as the sun began to set, playfully lifting up the fringing detailing on her swimsuit.

Denise looked incredible in a simple autumnal-hued one-piece, highlighting her legs as she posed for the camera.

Denise brought her best outfits with her

She captioned the clip: "A Barbados boomerang…..hoping that when I get home I’ll immediately come straight back!!!"

The TV personality's fans were quick to respond to her post, with most telling her she should stay in Barbados over Christmas and miss out on the escalating Covid-19 crisis back home.

One advised: "Stay in Barbados Denise all gloom and bloody doom here!!" while a second fan joked: "I'd stay there if I were you love." A third commented: "Stay there Denise it looks fab and you earned a big break xx lots of love".

