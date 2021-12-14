Denise Welch is currently enjoying herself on a dream Caribbean holiday in the sun with husband Lincoln Townley, and on Monday she stunned fans as she shared a gorgeous swimsuit photo.

The Loose Women star leaned against a small table in the eye-catching piece of swimwear that featured stripes in a whole multitude of colours. The star posed with one hand on her waist and another resting on her leg as she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and some white sandals.

She captioned the post: "It's definitely better being [expletive] furious in the sun by the Caribbean sea than in the cold and rain of Wilmslow that's for damn sure!!!" She ended the post with a string of emojis.

Denise's photo also caught the beauty of her holiday destination with the setting sun creating the perfect backdrop for her sensational snap.

And her fans loved the post, with many taking to the comments to compliment the 63-year-old on her beauty.

"Just so gorgeous," said one alongside a flame emoji, while a second added: "Love your courage I'm 60 on the 21st wish I looked as good as you."

Denise styled out the eye-catching number

A couple of others fell in love with her glorious swimsuit, as one enthused: "I need that swimsuit in my life @denise_welch it's stunning!" and another commented: "Oh I love your swimsuit @denise_welch!!! You look fab!"

The Hollyoaks actress has left fans stunned several times during her trip, including over the weekend where she shared a beautiful photo of her rocking an orange bikini.

The snap highlighted her toned figure and never-ending legs as she confidently posed next to a sun-lounger and she accessorised with a bold red lip and some sunglasses as she showed off her tan lines.

The star has been making the most of her getaway

It's little wonder the TV star was unable to wipe the smile from her face considering her relaxed surroundings – and her fans were left gobsmacked by her sensational figure.

"You look amazing! Have a fabulous time," one follower commented on her Instagram photo. "Beautiful photo. Fab bod, Denise," said a second.

A third added: "What a figure!" While a fourth remarked: "You look incredible. I know you work hard at it so deserve it."

