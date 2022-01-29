Denise Welch, 63, looks like a bombshell in slinky swimsuit The Loose Women star was enjoying a trip to the Canary Islands

Denise Welch has been having the time of her life in the Canary Islands and on her final day in paradise she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit photo.

The Loose Women star looked phenomenal as she uploaded a Boomerang clip on her social media she dazzled in a slinky blue swimsuit that featured a ruffled design making it resemble the ocean's waves. She had a black strap diagonally across her chest, but the real surprise was her stunning blue sheer beach dress that she opened up to expose the swimsuit in her video.

In her caption, she raved about her holiday destination, as she enthused: "Had an amazing cheeky week with my husband @lopesanbaobab in Gran Canaria. This isn't an ad but we’ve been blown away by this beautiful hotel and the staff.

"Long morning walks, good food, lots of cuddles and lazing around. My hubby @lincolntownley is my favourite holiday partner because we both work hard at home but like to remain horizontal as much as possible when away!!!"

She added: "First time I've not dreaded coming home but everything seems more hopeful now."

Her fans were thrilled with the insight into her holiday, and her gorgeous attire, as one responded: "Looking fabulous as always Denise."

Denise stunned in her outfit

A second commented: "Denise, you look stunning," while a third posted: "Blue is your colour."

Others seemed happy with Denise's review as they were eying up the area as a potential holiday destination themselves.

"Omg! I booked to go there in Feb! So excited," said one," while another agreed: "Have been here what an amazing hotel it is!"

The mum-of-two recently enjoyed another grand holiday, this time in the Caribbean, and she brought some of her best looks with her.

The star has some great holiday fashion

On one of her final days there, she modelled an eye-catching orange floral top that showcased her shoulders with a plunging neckline.

The gorgeous top perfectly suited the glamorous presenter and she paired it with a striking pair of trousers that featured a mesmerising design and looked like it could have been hanging in an art gallery. Completing her look, she had a pair of brown sandals and a watch.

In her caption, she lamented that her holiday was coming to a close, as she wrote: "My husband can always make me laugh even after ranting for most of the day!! 3 more sleeps in a world that feels nearly normal."

