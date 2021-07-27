Denise Welch looks stunning in beautiful sequined gown with close friend The star looked amazing!

Loose Women star Denise Welch might be more known for her stunning bikini posts, but on Tuesday she turned heads in a gorgeous pink sequined gown.

MORE: Denise Welch reveals heartbreaking suicidal thoughts at height of depression

The star wowed in the incredible throwback post as she stood with a close pal to mark her friend's 75th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch shares fitness struggle - and it's so relatable

In a moving tribute, Denise wrote: "Happy birthday to my bezzie and fellow drag artist @pammie60!!!

"I love you so much and don’t see you see you enough these days because life, work and you being a granny…..sorry Nonna keeps you so busy!"

She added: "But please come soon and have a wonderful day today!! Will you still need me, will you still feed me…"

Pam looked equally as glamorous as Denise as she shone in a pretty white dress that she accessorised with some glitzy earrings and an eye-catching necklace.

In the comments, Denise's husband, Lincoln Townley, also left a heartfelt tribute for the close family friend.

The ladies looked so glamorous

"X HAPPY 75th BIRTHDAY X love you millions I remember your 65th @pammie60 back in the day when we first met when you was a dancer in Freedom," he wrote.

MORE: Denise Welch inundated with support after sharing physical 'struggle' – and it's so relatable

MORE: Denise Welch wows fans with throwback bikini snap

But many fans were distracted by the Hollyoaks star's striking gown.

"Denise this dress is iconic," enthused one, while another said: "How gorgeous looking are you?" A third added: "You look fab Denise!"

Denise recently had another milestone to mark, as she and her husband celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Although many couples choose to share photos from their wedding, the 63-year-old opted for a photo that had a much more personal meaning.

Pink certainly suits Denise!

The presenter looked incredible in a striking red and white bikini as she attempted to keep her balance after a large wave threw her off balance.

Lincoln had been mostly submerged in the picture, which Denise revealed in the caption was her "favourite photo ever!"

Denise explained that the photo had been taken in a "pre-wedding photoshoot" after the happy couple had both lost weight and "were feeling proud" of themselves.

"Linc was coming out of the surf like James Bond in front of a bunch of people," she wrote. "Then a wave took him down. I laughed til I was sick but luckily the moment was captured!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.