Davina McCall mesmerises in slinky strapless mini dress and biker boots

Davina McCall looked mesmerising for the final episode of The Masked Singer on Saturday night, stunning fans in a glittering strapless mini dress.

The 54-year-old star looked ageless as she rocked a sparkling frock from one of her favourite brands, Retrofête. Davina teamed her thigh-skimming mini dress with chic biker boots, displaying her endless legs and gorgeous glow. She also unveiled a brand new hairstyle, sporting dramatic blonde hair extensions visible beneath her glossy brunette locks.

WATCH: Davina McCall shares her top tips for self care

The former Big Brother presenter amped up the glamour with a dramatic smokey eye, lots of eyeliner and glossy nude lip. So chic!

Taking to Instagram to show off her glamorous transformation, Davina penned: "Yayyyyyyyy!!!!! It’s the FINAL!!! We unmask everyone tonight!!! And either #robobunny #panda or #mushroom will be crowned winner [heart emojis]."

Davina rocked a glitzy ensemble for the final of The Masked Singer

"Thank you @maskedsingeruk I’ve loved every minute… and thank u @mothecomedian @joeldommett @mewossy @ritaora for being so frickin fun," Davina continued.

Fans were totally floored by Davina's effortless look, rushing to the comments to say the same thing - that she looks at least 20 years younger.

"You look twenty [fire emoji]," penned celebrity swimwear designer, Mellisa Obadash, while a second fan wrote: "You look about 22! Totally ageless. I'm in awe."

A third fan sweetly shared: "You always look gorgeous, love your hair and the outfits you've been wearing this series."

Davina styled her sparkly mini-dress with chunky biker boots

We're swooning over Davina's 'Heather' mini dress, which actually made Net-a-Porter's bridal edit thanks to its vampy sequin embellishments.

Cut from chiffon in a figure-hugging silhouette, this £450 frock has supportive boning through the bodice for added structure, perfect for turning heads at your wedding reception with sparkly sandals.

Retrofête Heather Dress, £450, Net-a-Porter

If you're loving wishing to emulate Davina's dazzling ensemble for less, we've sourced the perfect high-street dupe.

Emory Park 90's mini dress, £28, ASOS

The final three celebrities were unmasked on The Masked Singer in Saturday's final after countless weeks of speculation. Westlife singer Mark Feehily turned out to be Robobunny, while Charlotte Church and Natalie Imbruglia stunned the judges after being revealed as the final celebrities.

