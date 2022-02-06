Davina McCall blows fans away with dramatic hair transformation on The Masked Singer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Masked Singer fans were stunned on Saturday night when host Davina McCall stepped out in a glittering mini dress and statement biker boots - but it was her dramatic hair transformation that really got people talking.

SEE: Davina McCall's rare comments on home life and boyfriend Michael Douglas

Taking to Instagram to debut her new look, Davina posed in a dazzling green dress from Retrofête, showcasing her gym-honed figure and gorgeous glow as she posed for the camera. The 54-year-old star looked unrecognisable with a dramatic brunette ponytail that fell down to her waist in a sleek, straightened style. Her face was framed with two French plaits, highlighting her pretty features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall's top tips for taking care of YOU

Revealing how he achieved Davina's glamorous transformation, hairstylist and boyfriend Michael Douglas told fans on Instagram: "2 braids and a fake ponytail. Easy. Even you could do it! Enjoy the show folks."

Davina captioned her post: "Semi finallllllll !!!!!!!! Tonight’s dress … ( one of my faves) is from @retrofete .. ( thank u @angiesmithstyle @abigailrosewhite ) actually quite feeling the boots with it! Can’t tell you how great it was to work with @joancollinsdbe. So glamorous, so funny, so chic…"

Davina dazzled fans in her glitzy ensemble and dramatic ponytail

Fans were quick to react to the former Big Brother presenter's ageless look, rushing to the comments to share the love for her dazzling ensemble.

"Love your hair! You look fabulous!" wrote one fan, while another quipped: "Wow you look about 25! Gorgeous."

MORE: Davina McCall sparks reaction in plunging black playsuit on family holiday

WOW: Davina McCall poses up a storm in luxurious lingerie set

"There is no way you are over 40 Ms McCall! That hair on you looks incredible," wrote a third fan. She does look fabulous, don't you agree?

Davina is wearing the 'Yael Dress' from Retrofête, retailing for $995. Featuring long sheer sleeves and a low neckline, the stunning olive-green ensemble is complemented by dramatic draping and finished with an invisible zip closure.

Yael Dress, $995, Retrofête

If you're looking to recreate Davina's semi-final look for less, you'll love this dazzling sequinned mini dress - and who said sparkles are only for the festive season?

Sequin High Neck Drape Dress, £46, ASOS

Davina normally likes to keep her personal life under wraps, especially her relationship details out of respect for her former partners, but recently gave fans given fans a small insight into her life with boyfriend and hairstylist Michael.

"We are best friends," she said, speaking about her hairdresser partner Michael. Proving love and work can mix the former Big Brother star still has her hair styled by Michael and they collaborate on a podcast. Davina explained: "We just get on really well at work and we always have done – that's never changed."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.