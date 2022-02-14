We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest snaps ever on her Instagram page on Valentine's Day. The former Spice Girl uploaded various photographs of her and David's romance in the early years and we were so excited to see them.

There was a snap on Victoria's main grid that showed herself and David, decked out in matching basketball tops. Victoria had a mini black patent backpack with transparent straps and rocked her famous 'posh' short hairstyle. David had his hair cut in curtains and finished is look with a New York Yankees hat. VB wrote: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later. Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham." How cute is this?

On her Instagram stories, the fashion mogul also shared some vintage pictures of her and the former Manchester United football legend on their honeymoon in 1999! Aboard a yacht, the pair looked lovingly into each others eyes as they enjoyed the weather in the South of France. Victoria wore a floral crop top and trousers, and finished with a cap. David rocked a white vest, cargo pants and a cap, too. Wow, we miss 90s fashion, don't you?

Mother-of-four Victoria wrote: "Valentine's Day memories @davidbeckham! Taken on our honeymoon in the south of France."

Another shot showed Victoria messing up David's famous mane. She wrote: "he's always been obsessed with his hair! I love you @davidbeckham. "

David and Victoria looked so in love in their honeymoon snaps

Speaking of all things warm and fuzzy, at the weekend, the Beckham's took to Instagram to reveal that the family had welcomed a pet rabbit, and their daughter Harper couldn't have looked happier as she held the furry animal in her hands, with her smiling from ear to ear. Their bunny, which was a Holland lop, had a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur and some miniature ears.

We're loving these classic 90s outfits!

Victoria, 47, a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!" She also shared a clip of their new adorable family member, as the little rabbit hopped around in the grass as the wind ruffled through its fur – how cute! On this, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

