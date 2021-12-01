Victoria Beckham jets to Paris in the most extra outfit ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the way to Paris, rocking an extremely chic new outfit to mark the occasion.

READ: Victoria Beckham just made us really want this slinky backless dress

VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I’m going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham talks cheeky posh in bold contrast knitwear

We love this strong look - it creates such a statement! The former Spice Girl is wearing the ''Belted Trench Coat in Navy & Camel' which costs £1290, and the matching trousers which come in at £550 from her range. Love!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's new outfit has the most unexpected detail

Victoria showed the world her signature leg power pose in 2016. Chilling on the sofa checking out her phone, the fashion mogal showed Instagram how flexible she was, striking a pose with her leg up in the air. This went viral and caused many celebrities to emulate the movement, including Kourtney Kardashian.

It's not just the high kick, the mother-of-three has become famous for her 'no smiling' rule and her perfected signature pout. She revealed in 2019 that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras in the past – but that she had softened her rules over the years.

Belted Trench Coat in Navy & Camel, £1,290.00, Victoria Beckham

"I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now," she told Glamour.

High Waisted Flare Leg Trouser in Navy and Camel Check, £550.00, Victoria Beckham

And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites during her Spice Girls years, it's still rare to catch VB giggling in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her wicked sense of humour.

READ: Victoria Beckham's 15 jaw-dropping engagement rings – all the photos

Mrs Beckham certainly knows how to poke fun at herself – she even designed a slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile' back in 2017.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.