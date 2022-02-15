We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis had the best time on the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour. She's dazzled fans with her winning moves, and we're loving seeing all the pictures of her spectacular stage outfits. The tour came to an end on Sunday, and we're so sad it's over.

After the show, the EastEnders star let her hair down with her co-stars and on Monday evening the blonde beauty was seen partying in London alongside professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the talented pair affectionately linked arms as they were snapped leaving at the tour's wrap party.

We loved Rose's amazing new outfit. She may wear sequins on stage, but she normally favours a much more relaxed approach to dressing, and wore a delightful white and blue floral crop top, which she paired with form-fitting trousers and a pair of trainers. Cute!

Rose looked so pretty back stage

Rose and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice have been sharing clips of themselves backstage and we love seeing what they've been up to.The reigning Strictly champion looked gorgeous on Saturday night in a playful Instagram Reel posted by makeup artist Summer Dyason. Rose donned a chic waist-cinching dress, complete with elegant puffed sleeves, a statement oversized collar and striking corset-style black belt. The video showed the actress wearing a red dressing gown and sneezing into the camera before unveiling her glamorous transformation.

Rose looked incredible as ever, rocking bouncy curls and a gorgeous bronzed eyeshadow look, glowy blush and subtle nude lipgloss. How pretty did she look? Perfection!

