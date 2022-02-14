Louise Redknapp makes announcement following sad death - fans react The former Strictly star shared the news on Instagram

Louise Redknapp has revealed some exciting news following the heartbreaking death of her beloved dog Blu last week - and fans are overjoyed for the former Strictly star.

The singer took to her social media account on Monday to announce that she is returning to the stage to perform in a production of Fatal Attraction.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's dog Blu showed fans around her stunning home

Sharing a promo image from the show, she captioned it: "I’m pleased to announce I’m joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

"This is something really new for me I’m really looking forward to a new challenge and working with a great cast and fantastic director @fatalonstage."

Fans were quick to comment on Louise's role in the stage show, which is based on the 1987 film. One person wrote: "Did NOT see that coming! Amazing!" while another added: "LOUISE!!!!!! This is amazing - congrats."

Louise will be starring as Beth in the stage show

A third fan commented: "Great news, good luck in your new role. Break a leg."

The exciting career news comes just days after the sad passing of her Shar-Pei Blu. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Eternal singer shared an emotional message. "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote.

The singer recently losses her beloved dog Blu

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you're escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

