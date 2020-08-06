Holly Ramsay shares glimpse into family's beautiful garden The Hell's Kitchen star has five children

Gordon Ramsay's 20-year-old daughter Holly Ramsay has shared a peek into the garden of her family's beautiful London home.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday to share a heart-melting clip of her French bulldog puppy Truffle running around the outdoor space, Holly revealed that not only does it feature a huge, luscious green lawn, but is also surrounded by trees for privacy.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly stuns fans with gorgeous bikini photo

What's more, the Ramsays have opted for a chic, black and cream garden lounger, and the back entrance to their home is surrounded by a big glass balcony.

int(100) Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Ramsay shows off family's beautiful garden

What we'd give for Gordon to have us round for a summer BBQ!

Holly got her beloved pet pooch Truffle back in June, with dad Gordon revealing that they had welcomed a new family member on Instagram.

Sharing a clip of the bulldog, Gordon could be heard saying: "Oh my goodness me, Holly what is that?" he asked his daughter as she lovingly cradled her new puppy.

"This is Truffle!" she responded. "Hols, like we need another dog, that's our seventh dog," Gordon stated, before Holly snapped back: "He's mine, not yours!"

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shocks fans with new photo of son Oscar

Holly floored fans in July when she shared a stunning bikini selfie

MORE: Gordon Ramsay delights fans with fabulous news

Truffle joined Gordon's other beloved dogs Peanut, Bruno and Carlos.

We can't stop watching the cute clip of Truffle, and we wouldn't be surprised if the pup broke the internet, he's literally that adorable!

It certainly wouldn't be the first time Holly has caused a social media stir recently.

In July, she shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a bikini, and fans could barely catch their breath.

Posing in a green snake-print top and matching briefs for her impromptu back garden photoshoot, Holly wrote: "Can’t take the heat," and her followers quickly responded.

"You are GOALS," gushed one, with a second adding: "Absolutely stunning beauty."

A third commented: "Absolute goddess," while Holly's sister Tilly wrote: "You are insane."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.