Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly opens up about PTSD and sexual assaults

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly has spoken for the first time about her experience of sexual assault and how it led to her being hospitalised with PTSD. The 21-year-old made the revelations on Wednesday on her podcast, 21 & Over.

Holly opened up about the fact that she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18, which led to her developing PTSD and struggling to cope.

She said: "I went to university, studied fashion design, and I loved it. But by the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening."

"I was going out a lot, missing class because I’d been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot."

The model revealed that it took her a year to tell anyone about the assaults but praised her parents – chef Gordon and his wife Tana – and her siblings for their support.

Holly praised her dad Gordon for his support

"I didn’t tell anyone about it until a year afterwards. I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind," she said.

Holly eventually left Ravensbourne University in London after a year and was admitted to the Nightingale Hospital, which specialises in mental health, for three months.

The podcaster explained: "That was where I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. Since then, I have been in therapy up to three times a week. I now have these diagnoses that I carry around with me.

Holly opened up on her podcast

"It’s confusing and I’m trying to take control of my narrative and use that to make something good."

The 21-year-old revealed that she had lost friends following her mental health struggle but hopes that her story will let others know they're not alone.

"It’s definitely a journey. But I hope that by speaking out I can help other people," she said.

