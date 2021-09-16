Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly, stunned fans on Wednesday when she posted a series of photos of herself posing in a pair of figure-hugging jeans.

The 21-year-old posed in her bathroom in the stunning pair as she explained to her followers that she previously used to avoid them.

WATCH: Holly Ramsay shows off family's epic garden

"Hands on hearts," she wrote, referencing the beautiful heart design that featured on the back of the jeans.

"Ps I never wear jeans due to them never fitting my hips, bum and thighs but these were an exception (still need a little braking in..!) and I'll be holding onto them forever more."

The picture sparked a huge response online, with one of the best coming from the star's sister, Strictly Come Dancing star, Tilly Ramsay. "Oh hello there," she joked, adding the starstruck and sweating face emojis.

Another fan complimented: "Okay but how are you the most adorable thing ever??" A third added: "They look so cute on you so pleased xx."

The star looked amazing in the jeans

Last month, Holly shared the sweetest throwback post of her family, with the star twinning with her sisters, Molly and Tilly, in fur-trimmed hooded coats.

Appearing to miss the days of twinning with her siblings, she captioned the snap: "@megan_ramsay @tillyramsay can we go matching again soon please."

She also added a sweet "I Love You" sticker across the top of the image.

Holly has a close bond with her family

Her trip down memory lane came just days after it was announced that Tilly will be one of this year's Strictly stars taking part in the show.

Tilly was the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly and is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts over 9.5 million followers.

Shortly after Tilly's news was made public, Gordon shared Strictly's video unveiling his daughter and wrote: "So proud of this one @tillyramsay youngest dancer ever! Good luck darling @bbcstrictly."

