Holly Ramsay was on fire on Thursday, when she shared a photo of herself rocking a fierce blazer and shorts combo with her Instagram followers.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay posted three different snaps of herself, writing: "Bts from a project for my @condenastcollegelondon coursework."

WATCH: Holly Ramsay shows off family's beautiful garden

Topping off her FROW-ready get-up with a pair of white sunglasses and show-stopping black platform boots, it's no wonder so many of her fans rushed to the comment section to gush about her look – in particular those never-ending legs!

Fans loved Holly's look

"Legs for days," wrote one social media user, with another adding: "You look like Mrs Incredible in the second pic. [Your] legs are soooo long!" A third sweetly noted: "Stunning queen."

For anyone as in love with Holly's shoes as we are, you'll be pleased to know that ASOS' £45 'Kate Flat Over the Knee Boots' are a near-identical match.

Kate Flat Over the Knee Boots, £45, ASOS

The last time Holly caused such a stir on Instagram was in September, when she floored fans after sharing a photo of herself posing in a stylish snakeskin bikini.

The 20-year-old's newest pictures appear to have been taken at her family's sprawling Cornwall home, and it's not the first time glimpse we've had of the multi-million pound house's grounds.

Holly floored fans again over summer in her chic bikini

Holly's famous dad Gordon has filmed many social media clips inside the property recently, revealing that the residence boasts crystal clear views of the coastline.

What's more, the family live on the edge of the rugged Cornish coastline. With rolling hills and powdery sand all visible from the living room, the home's surrounding scenes would not look out of place in a holiday brochure.

