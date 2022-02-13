Michelle Keegan's family holiday in Turks and Caicos revealed - see the beach pictures The actress is enjoying some time off!

Brassic star Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright recently slipped away to Turks and Caicos for a fabulous beach break.

While the pair enjoyed a couple's holiday over Christmas, spending over a week soaking up the sun in Mexico, this time they enjoyed some time away with their extended family.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a series of beautiful photos of the incredible local scenery, including a beach surrounded by trees. In one shot, Michelle posed in the aquamarine sea while wearing an oversized shirt and sunglasses, beaming as she held onto her sandals and her long hair flowed over her shoulders.

She captioned the post: "Making memories... Forever grateful to @beaches_uk for this magical gifted stay…Turks & Caicos was simply beautiful! #ad." "Stunning photos," gushed one of the star's fans, while another agreed: "Beautiful."

A photo shared to Michelle's mum's Instagram showed Michelle and Mark sitting at a table with a refreshing cocktail in front of them, and while their faces weren't in the frame, Michelle's distinctive engagement ring was clearly visible.

A short clip shared to Mark's sister Jessica Wright's Instagram showed what appeared to be their mum dancing and laughing with Michelle's mum at a table by the beach.

Michelle looked gorgeous in the new holiday photo

Jessica also shared a gorgeous shot with her husband William Lee-Kemp, who she married last year. The TOWIE star sweetly captioned the image "Babymoon" as the couple are currently expecting their first child.

Michelle's mum, Jackie Thornton, revealed that the holiday came to an end at the weekend, but we're sure the memories will live on!

Michelle and Mark enjoyed the break with their family

Michelle will no doubt have modelled more of the fabulous beachwear that she posed in during her Mexico trip.

Last month, the 34-year-old star shared one striking snapshot with her Instagram followers that showed her standing on the sand by the shoreline and showcasing her incredibly tanned and toned figure in a lilac bandeau bikini top teamed with black denim cut-offs.

The couple's mums had fun dancing by the beach

Her eyes were shielded from the sun by dark shades and her glossy dark hair cascaded down her back as she held a drink in each hand.

In a clip taken during the holiday, Michelle joked about her consumption of the delicious local drinks, saying: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

It won't all be holidays for Michelle and Mark in 2022, however. The Our Girl star and her husband have a busy year ahead of them as they're set to move into their dream Georgian-style mansion in Essex later this year.

