Amanda Holden looks unreal in must-see surprise birthday outfit

Amanda Holden never seems to age and neither does her sensational sartorial taste. The Britain's Got Talent host and Heart Radio presenter glittered in a sequined look for her 51st birthday – adding another incredible outfit to her inventory of party-ready concoctions.

The TV star posed in the embellished mini dress lined with peekaboo white ostrich feathers – serving up disco fever and plumes aplenty. The dress, made by designer Nadine Merabi, featured a corseted, waist-cinching bodice in beaded mesh material, delicate white belt and wrap skirt detailing. With a semi-sheer sheen, the dress really is a show-stopper.

Amanda paired the dress with a delicate pair of strappy metallic heels and wore her blonde locks down in billowing beachy waves. She opted for a simple but decadent jewellery look, wearing a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet on her right hand and white beaded bracelet on her left.

The star decided upon a glamorous beauty look, going for a smokey eye with luscious lashings of black eyeliner and mascara. She also accentuated her enviable thick brows to complete the flawless makeup composition.

Amanda shared the image on social media to widespread fan delight. She captioned the image, which shows her sitting in a pristine marbled bathroom interior holding an assortment of red, pink and gold heart-shaped balloons: "Birthday celebrations continue."

The snap received thrilled responses from fans and famous followers who were enamored with the outfit. Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts commented: "Wow!" with a heart-eyes emoji. Alexandra Burke, who recently announced her pregnancy, said: "Happy birthday my darling xxx." Influencer and Stacey Solomon's close friend Mrs Hinch added: "Beautiful."

Amanda recently shared a lookalike photo with her daughters Lexi and Hollie during their current Dubai holiday. The star has been giving fans some serious travel inspiration throughout the glamorous getaway and has posted a host of luxurious birthday snaps with her family. If anyone knows how to celebrate in style, it's Amanda.