Helen Flanagan highlights incredible figure in daring nude dress

Helen Flanagan sent her fans into a tailspin when she modelled a sensational new dress on Friday night.

The former Coronation Street star looked phenomenal rocking a nude bodycon frock from Chi Chi London that highlighted her flawless curves. Helen's dress left little to the imagination as it hugged her figure, showing off her trim waist and her long, toned legs.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks incredible posing in lace lingerie at home

Posting some images on Instagram, Helen looked ready to celebrate the weekend as she seductively posed on a velvet couch, revealing her frock's daring thigh-split as she extended out her lean limbs.

The mum-of-three's dress features a corset-style top, ruched detailing, and a sweetheart neckline, which appeared to sit well with Helen as she captioned the saucy snaps: "Nothing sweeter than a sweetheart neckline."

Her fans rushed to compliment her on another jaw-dropping appearance, with one responding: "WOW! You look fabulous!"

A second gushed: "Wow Helen you look absolutely unbelievably gorgeous. WOW love, looking hot babe," and a third added: "You are a stunner, Helen."

Helen looked gorgeous in her bodycon dress

Helen regularly uploads fashion posts to her Instagram page, and it's fast becoming one of our first ports of call for outfit inspiration.

Last Thursday, the 31-year-old looked unreal in a figure-hugging jumpsuit from Karen Millen that featured a halterneck top with an exaggerated capped sleeve with ruffle detailing that trailed down to her thigh.

That wasn't the only outfit from the high-street brand that Helen – who shares children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie with her fiancé Scott Sinclair – looked unbelievable in.

Corset-Style Bodycon Dress, £75, Chi Chi London

The following day, she stunned her fans wearing a slinky pair of leather trousers which she paired with a funky keyhole top while posing on a staircase. The halterneck style boasted an abstract geometric print and a subtle shimmer and was worn tucked into her chic trousers.

Even though we often see her looking so well put-together, she says she is happiest when she's low maintenance.

The actress previously told HELLO!: "Most days I wear no makeup, I'm too busy with the children and work projects and I'm renovating my house at the moment. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

